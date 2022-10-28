Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle: Masood

“There is disappointment, no doubt. To lose two matches with fine margins is very demoralising as we know the importance of every point in this group,” Masood said.

“But till the tournament doesn’t end, we can’t think ahead and can’t look ahead. What we can do now is to find our mistakes and to win the next three matches.”

He added: “To overcome this disappointment we have to come out on the ground and play well. It’s only a good performance on Sunday that will help us feel better.”

Pakistan have largely depended on skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan to fire the team to victory.

Azam fell for four and Rizwan for 14 in the modest chase and the rest of the batting fell apart despite Masood’s 38-ball knock.