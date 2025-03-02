India set up Champions Trophy clash with Australia

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy returned figures of 5-42 as India beat New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday to set up a semi-final clash with Australia in the Champions Trophy.

India won all three of their group matches to top Group A and will play the first semi-final of the 50-over tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

New Zealand will take on Group B winners South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

India are playing all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to security reasons.