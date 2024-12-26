Konstas and Khawaja put Australia on top in against India

Australia seized control on the opening day of the fourth Test against India on Thursday on the back of half-centuries from fearless teenage opener Sam Konstas and dogged veteran Usman Khawaja.

Batting after captain Pat Cummins won the toss on a steamy day, they were an ominous 176-2 by the break at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Marnus Labuschagne was not out 44 and Steve Smith on 10 with Khawaja (57) the only wicket to fall in the second session, where 64 runs were added.

A carefree Konstas was out before lunch for a whirlwind 60 off 65 balls in a debut to remember, slamming 18 off one Jasprit Bumrah over and having a run-in with superstar Virat Kohli.