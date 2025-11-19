Cricket

Dhaka Test

Bangladesh opt to bat first in Mushfiqur’s 100th Test

BSS
Dhaka
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto elects to bat as Mushfiqur marks 100th Test in Bangladesh’s bid for series sweepFacebook page of Bangladesh Cricket Board

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto elected to bat first in the second and final Test against Ireland after winning the toss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today, Wednesday.

The match marks the 100th Test appearance of Mushfiqur Rahim, making him the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach the milestone.

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 following their innings-and-47-run victory in the first Test in Sylhet.

Bangladesh, however, broke their winning combination, bringing in Ebadot Hossain in place of fellow fast bowler Nahid Rana. A victory in this Test would give the Tigers a clean sweep - a result they are aiming for.

Ireland also made one change in their bid to level the series, with Gavin Hoey replacing Craig Young.

Line-ups:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey.

