Pakistan snare Warner on cusp of lunch in 2nd Test

Opener David Warner was out for 38 on the stroke of lunch as Australia battled to 90-1 on day one of the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne on Tuesday.
At the break, Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 36 after spinner Agha Salman got the breakthrough, with Babar Azam holding a catch at slip to dismiss Warner for 38.
The hosts are looking to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth, and made a solid start.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl with the pitch appearing to suit the seamers on an overcast day after heavy rain.
Spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, they found plenty of movement, but failed to take their chances with Warner dropped on two by Abdullah Shafique, who put down a regulation catch at second slip.
Warner, who made 164 in the first innings at Perth in his farewell Test series, was also fortunate to get away with an edge that sailed over the slips for a boundary on 17.
His luck ran out with a rash shot off Salman in the final over before the break.
Long-time opening partner Khawaja has been embroiled in a dispute with the International Cricket Council over how he can bring attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
He was denied a bid to display a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes, but put the off-field distraction aside.
The 37-year-old hit a boundary off the second ball he faced to get off the mark, and two more fours in the first over after the drinks break kept the scoreboard ticking over.
While Australia stuck with the same XI as the first Test, Pakistan made three changes with Mohammad Rizwan keeping wicket instead of Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali both getting the nod.
They came in for the injured Khurram Shahzad and Faheem Ashraf who was axed, meaning an all pace attack with no specialist spinner.