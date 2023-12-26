Pakistan snare Warner on cusp of lunch in 2nd Test

Opener David Warner was out for 38 on the stroke of lunch as Australia battled to 90-1 on day one of the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne on Tuesday.

At the break, Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 36 after spinner Agha Salman got the breakthrough, with Babar Azam holding a catch at slip to dismiss Warner for 38.

The hosts are looking to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth, and made a solid start.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl with the pitch appearing to suit the seamers on an overcast day after heavy rain.

