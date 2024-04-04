Women's Cricket: Bangladesh suffer yet another big defeat to Australia

They came to this series accepting the reality that their Australian counterparts were far superior in every aspect of the game. And when the series ended, they faced the hard reality, losing all six matches without offering any kind of resistance.

On Thursday, Bangladesh lost the third and final T20I of the three-match series by a big margin of 77 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Australia batted first in this match and posted 156 for six, with Alyssa Healy scoring 45 and Tahlia McGrath hitting 43. Nahida Akter took three wickets for Bangladesh. However, her performance did not help the team contain Australia's scoring rate.