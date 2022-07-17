Tamim retires on his own terms

The writing was on the wall for some time. In the early hours of 17 July, 2022, Tamim Iqbal made it official.

‘Consider me retired from T-20 international from today,’ Tamim wrote in his Facebook, confirming his retirement from the format.

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh’s opener in all three formats for over 14 years, will no longer open the innings for the Tigers in the shortest format of the game.