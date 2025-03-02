New Zealand opt to bowl against India

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India on Sunday in the final group match of the Champions Trophy to decide the semi-final line-up.

Both teams come into the match in Dubai unbeaten, with the winners to top Group A and face Australia in the semi-finals.

The match is Virat Kohli’s 300th one-day international after the Indian batting great hit form with a century in the team’s previous win over arch-rivals Pakistan.