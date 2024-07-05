Nafees Iqbal airlifted to Dhaka after suffering from stroke

He said, “Nafees Iqbal suffered from a minor stroke and he was being airlifted to Dhaka from Chattogram and will be admitted to the capital’s Bangladesh Specialised Hospital. He was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka by 4:00pm.”

Nafees Iqbal, 39, represented Bangladesh in 11 Tests and 16 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has a century and two fifties in Test and two fifties in ODI. He played 120 First Class matches and 112 List A matches.