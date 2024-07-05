Nafees Iqbal airlifted to Dhaka after suffering from stroke
Former Bangladesh national cricket team batsman and incumbent national team logistic manager Nafees Iqbal was airlifted to Dhaka from Chattogram on Friday after he suffered from a stroke.
Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Debashis Chowdhury confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
He said, “Nafees Iqbal suffered from a minor stroke and he was being airlifted to Dhaka from Chattogram and will be admitted to the capital’s Bangladesh Specialised Hospital. He was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka by 4:00pm.”
Nafees Iqbal, 39, represented Bangladesh in 11 Tests and 16 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has a century and two fifties in Test and two fifties in ODI. He played 120 First Class matches and 112 List A matches.
Nafees Iqbal debuted in Test against New Zealand in October 2004 over a year after playing the median ODI against England in November 2003.
Injuries, however, cut short his career. He last played his ODI match against Australia in 2005 where the Tigers also beat the Aussies. His last Test match was against Sri Lanka in Bogura in 2006.
Nafees Iqbal is a nephew of former national team captain Akram Khan and the elder brother of another former national team captain Tamim Iqbal.
He had been the national team manager since 2022 before he became the national team logistics manager.