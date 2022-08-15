Afif tipped to bat at 4 in Asia cup

Afif Hossain is set to be rewarded for his recent good performances as the left-hander will be promoted to number 4 in the batting order in the forthcoming Asia Cup, hinted the national team’s director Khaled Mahmud.

Afif has showed glimpses of his potential in the international arena. But having to bat lower down the order to accommodate the experienced players in the middle-order has hindered his growth as a player and limited what he can do for the team.

But Afif is set to get a proper run at number 4, starting from the Asia Cup, hinted Khaled Mahmud on Monday after an event observing the national mourning day.