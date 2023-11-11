Maxwell doubtful for Bangladesh after double-century heroics

Glenn Maxwell is still feeling the effects of his stunning World Cup double century and could now miss Australia's final group match against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday.

Australia will also look at calling up fast bowler Sean Abbott in a bid to rest one of their frontline pace trio, given captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have featured in all eight matches so far in the tournament.

The Bangladesh game is a 'dead' fixture for Australia, given they have already qualified for the semi-finals after Maxwell's astounding innings ensured they defeated Afghanistan by three wickets, having collapsed to 91-7 chasing 292, in Mumbai on Tuesday.