Bangladesh send India to bat in Super Eights clash

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said they plan to restrict India to a low total. It is a good opportunity for them and they have played some good cricket and also aim to continue with the form.

They know the conditions well and it is a good wicket, he said adding that wind will be a factor and feels 150-160 would be a good total.

India captain Rohit Sharma said that they were looking to bat first, so they got what they wanted. They now need to put up a good show with the bat.

He reckoned that it looks like a good wicket but it all depends on how much the sun beats and slows the surface down. It is important to assess as quickly as possible, which they have done well so far, he added.