T20 World Cup
Bangladesh send India to bat in Super Eights clash
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to blow against India in their Super Eights match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday
Bangladesh made one change with Jaker Ali coming in for Taskin Ahmed while India fielded an unchanged playing XI.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said they plan to restrict India to a low total. It is a good opportunity for them and they have played some good cricket and also aim to continue with the form.
They know the conditions well and it is a good wicket, he said adding that wind will be a factor and feels 150-160 would be a good total.
India captain Rohit Sharma said that they were looking to bat first, so they got what they wanted. They now need to put up a good show with the bat.
He reckoned that it looks like a good wicket but it all depends on how much the sun beats and slows the surface down. It is important to assess as quickly as possible, which they have done well so far, he added.
Playing XI
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (In for Taskin Ahmed), Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
India
Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.