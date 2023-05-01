David leads Mumbai to win despite Jaiswal ton

Tim David smashed an unbeaten 45 to trump Yashasvi Jaiswal's century as Mumbai Indians stunned Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in the Indian Premier League's 1,000th match on Sunday.

Chasing 213 for victory, Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav hit 55 before David smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the last over from Jason Holder in his 14-ball blitz to steer the team home with three balls to spare.

David starred in an unbeaten 62-run stand with Tilak Varma, who hit 29, for a record chase at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in the second match of the day that ended close to midnight.

Skipper Rohit Sharma praised David's hitting prowess after the Australian batsman was compared to former Mumbai big-hitter Kieron Pollard, who is now the team's batting coach.

"Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships," Rohit, winner of five IPL trophies with Mumbai, said after the win.