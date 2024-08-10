Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan
Uncertainty over Shakib Al Hasan for Pakistan series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Cricket Operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees has said the board will contact ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan very soon over his availability for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.
Shakib Al Hasan is currently playing the Global T20 League in Canada. His NOC (no objection certificate issue by the BCB) will expire on 12 August. He is supposed to report at BCB on 13 August.
“Shakib’s NOC expires 12 August 12. So he will have to report to the board on 13 August,” the former Bangladesh opener said while speaking to newspersons at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur recently.
“He still has two to three matches remaining in Canada. We’ll soon communicate with him and try to know his plans.”
Shakib Al Hasan was a member of the recently dissolved parliament. Since the fall of the Awami League government on Monday, there have been security concerns in Shakib’s case.
However, Shahriar Nafees said, “Shakib Al Hasan is still a national cricketer. As per the president’s order last night, he is no longer an MP. He is only a cricketer and a human being. Anyone may have security concerns,” the BCB official told the newspersons.
“The BCB’s selection panel is yet to announce the team for the Pakistan Test series. Everything will be clear as soon as the final squad is declared. If he is not available, then someone else will have to replace him.”
The Bangladesh team is slated to leave for Pakistan on 17 August with the first Test beginning in Rawalpindi from 21 August. Karachi will host the second and final Test from 30 August.