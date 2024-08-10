Uncertainty over Shakib Al Hasan for Pakistan series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Cricket Operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees has said the board will contact ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan very soon over his availability for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan is currently playing the Global T20 League in Canada. His NOC (no objection certificate issue by the BCB) will expire on 12 August. He is supposed to report at BCB on 13 August.

“Shakib’s NOC expires 12 August 12. So he will have to report to the board on 13 August,” the former Bangladesh opener said while speaking to newspersons at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur recently.

“He still has two to three matches remaining in Canada. We’ll soon communicate with him and try to know his plans.”