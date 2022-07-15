‘This too shall pass’, Babar Azam extends support to out of form Virat Kohli

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come out in support of star Indian batter Virat Kohli after the latter’s dip in form.

Babar took to his Twitter and wrote, “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli,” along with a photo of him and Kohli.

After missing the first One-Day International (ODI) against England with a groin injury, Kohli made just 16 in the second match, which India lost by 100 runs at Lord’s.