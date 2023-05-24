Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career

Bangladesh T20I and Test captain Shakib Al Hasan is all set to play the Lankan Premier League (LPL), a Sri Lanka-based franchise T20 tournament for the first time in his career as he was signed up by Galle Gladiators, reports BSS.

The franchise roped him in on a direct contract, according to the report by the Sri Lankan media.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be Shakib's teammate in the Galle Gladiators.

Sans Sri Lankan T20 tournament, Shakib had already appeared almost all renowned domestic T20 tournaments across the world.