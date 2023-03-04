Poor bowling and fielding cost us the match: Tamim

Bangladesh’s unbeaten streak in home One-Day International (ODI) series of seven years ended on Friday after getting thrashed by 132 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against England in Dhaka, reports news agency UNB.

The Tigers ODI captain Tamim Iqbal admitted his team’s performance was below par in both bowling and batting, which led to the eventual loss at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Sent to bat, England posted a daunting 326-7 on a tricky Mirpur surface. The tourists were bolstered by opener Jason Roy’s scintillating century and captain Jos Buttler’s handy fifty.