Australia 'hard to stop' despite opening defeat: Marsh

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh said Monday that defending champions Australia were confident of bouncing back from their opening defeat at the T20 World Cup declaring: "Our best is the best in the world".

The hosts suffered a crushing loss by 89 runs to New Zealand in the tournament opener on Saturday and face Sri Lanka, who won their first match of the Super 12, in Perth on Tuesday.

Marsh said Australia would keep faith with the same eleven to turn their fortunes around.

"I think that we've got a lot of confidence in our group that once we get on a roll we're going to be very hard to stop," Marsh told reporters.

"Obviously we didn't start well the other night, but we've got great self-belief.