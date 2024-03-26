'Still got it': Kohli hits 77 as Bengaluru beat Punjab in IPL

Virat Kohli on Monday said he has "still got it" in him to ace T20 cricket after his attacking 77 guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first win of this IPL season.

Master batsman Kohli smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his 49-ball blitz as hosts Bengaluru chased down their victory target of 177 with four balls to spare against Punjab Kings and bounce back from their loss in the opener of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Kohli fell to fast bowler Harshal Patel in the 16th over and soon Bengaluru lost another wicket before Dinesh Karthik (28) and impact substitute Mahipal Lomror (17) steered the team home in an unbeaten stand of 48 off 18 balls.

Kohli, who missed India's 4-1 Test series victory over England because of the birth of his second child, has played just two T20 internationals for India since November 2022.