Bangladesh lose semi-final to India after dramatic batting collapse

A dramatic batting collapse crushed Bangladesh A team’s hopes of making it to the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup as they lost the semi-final to India A by 51 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.
Bangladesh A were cruising to their 212-run target, reaching 123-3 inside 25 overs, before losing their remaining seven wickets for just 37 runs to lose the match comprehensively.
Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu did the bulk of the damage and finished with 5-20, which included three wickets in space of four deliveries.
India had to claw their way back into the match after openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mohammad Naim gave Bangladesh an ideal start chasing a below-par target.
The duo set up a solid base for their team with a 70-run stand off 76 balls for the first wicket. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who finished with 3-32, ended the partnership by going through the defences of Naim (38 off 40 balls).
Nishant then got into the act, removing Tamim (51 off 56 balls) soon after he completed his half-century.
Suthar then trapped Zakir Hassan (five off 11 balls) leg before wicket to reduce Bangladesh A to 100-3.
But with just 112 runs to get off 190 balls with seven wickets in hand, Bangladesh were still the favourites to win the game.
However, all that soon changed owing to some disciplined bowling from the Indians and some careless batting from the Bangladesh side.
Captain Saif Hassan (22 off 24 balls) gifted his wicket to Abhishek Sharma with a careless shot, which was caught by Nikin Jose. Abhishek also played a part in the next wicket to fall, taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the experienced Soumya Sarkar for just five runs.
Although, Soumya wasn’t happy with the decision and was also miffed by something said by an Indian player after his dismissal, he had no other choice but to accept the decision and walk back to the dressing room rejected.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy had held up one end and needed another batsman to give him company on the other end.
But that wasn’t to be as Akbar Ali (two off five balls), Mahedi Hasan (12 off 11 balls) and Rakibul Hasan (0) lost their wickets in quick succession as Joy looked on helplessly from the other end.
With the match rapidly slipping out of hands, Joy (20 off 46 balls) attempted an inside out shot over cover against Sindhu which went straight into the hands of Abhishek.
Suthar then hit the final nail in Bangladesh’s coffin by dismissing Ripon Mondol (five off four balls).
Earlier, India A captain Yash Dhull hit a valiant 66 off 85 balls to rescue his team from 137-7 and take them to 211 in 49.1 overs.
Bangladesh spinners Rakibul, Mahedi and pacer Sakib took a couple of wickets each.
Now, India A will take on arch-rivals Pakistan A in the final at the same stadium on 23 July 2023.