Bangladesh lose semi-final to India after dramatic batting collapse

A dramatic batting collapse crushed Bangladesh A team’s hopes of making it to the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup as they lost the semi-final to India A by 51 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Bangladesh A were cruising to their 212-run target, reaching 123-3 inside 25 overs, before losing their remaining seven wickets for just 37 runs to lose the match comprehensively.

Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu did the bulk of the damage and finished with 5-20, which included three wickets in space of four deliveries.