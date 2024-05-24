Bangladesh's batting collapse hands USA historic T20 series victory
A yet another abysmal batting performance scripted Bangladesh’s most shameful defeat in their history when USA beat them by 6 runs in the second T20 to confirm the three-match series at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Huston, Texas on Thursday.
Put into bat first, USA, mostly formed with the migrated players put up a moderate 144-6 and then astutely defended the total by wrapping up Bangladesh for 138 in 19.3 overs.
USA won the first game by 5 wickets. When the outcome of the first match was considered as simply an upset, Bangladesh’s meek surrender in the second match sent a shockwave to the country’s cricket fraternity ahead of T20 World Cup.
Bangladesh looked well set for a victory as they were 124-5 in the 17th over with Shakib Al Hasan and Jaker Ali in the crease. The rot began with the dismissal of Jaker, who was dismissed at the last ball of the 17th over and Bangladesh thereafter lost five wickets for 14 runs to concede the game.
Pacer Ali Khan was the wrecker-in-chief with 3-25. Shadley van Schalkwyk and Saurab Netravalkar snared two wickets apiece.
Schalkwyk indeed sparked the collapse by getting rid of Jaker Ali. Thereafter Ali Khan got the prized scalp of Shakib, on whom Bangladesh’s hopes were heavily relied.
Shakib’s dismissal was huge psychological boost for the USA who, led by Ali Khan then cleaned up Bangladesh’s tail in impeccable fashion to give the country a mesmerizing victory.
Netravalkar removed Soumya Sarkar for a duck in the first over while Jasdeep Singh dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim with a return catch after he made 19.
But captain Najmul Hossain Shanto looked to regain his rhythm finally after a series of failure. He and in form Towhid Hridoy put the side in a strong position by sharing 48 runs for the third wicket.
Shanto was trapped run out after hitting 36 off 34 with two fours and one six. Soon after Hridoy followed Shanto when Corey Anderson rattled his stump before he made 25 off 21 with one six.
With Bangladesh at 92-4, even a pessimistic fan had no qualms about Bangladesh’s victory. And the belief was further bolstered by Shakib’s fluent batting. Shakib made 23 ball-30 with four fours and one six.
However USA never gave up the hopes. They came back strongly to make the dream come true by winning their first ever series against a Test nation.
Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers put up a disciplined bowling to restrict USA to paltry total as they were looking for leveling the series.
Fast bowlers Shoriful Islam (2-29), Mustafizur Rahman (2-31) and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (2-21) grabbed two wickets apiece to hold back USA to a moderate total and raised the prospect of leveling the series.
The Bangladesh fast bowlers’ used slower and yorker efficiently in this match to strangle USA after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sent the hosts in to bat first.
Skipper Monank Patel was the best scorer for USA with 42 while his fellow opener Steven Taylor made 31. Aaron Jones contributed 35.
The third and final match is on Saturday.