Bangladesh's batting collapse hands USA historic T20 series victory

A yet another abysmal batting performance scripted Bangladesh’s most shameful defeat in their history when USA beat them by 6 runs in the second T20 to confirm the three-match series at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Huston, Texas on Thursday.

Put into bat first, USA, mostly formed with the migrated players put up a moderate 144-6 and then astutely defended the total by wrapping up Bangladesh for 138 in 19.3 overs.

USA won the first game by 5 wickets. When the outcome of the first match was considered as simply an upset, Bangladesh’s meek surrender in the second match sent a shockwave to the country’s cricket fraternity ahead of T20 World Cup.