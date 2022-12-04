We badly needed a win like this: Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the hero of Bangladesh’s thrilling one-wicket victory against India, said they needed to get over the line in a close game like this to boost their confidence after suffering several defeats from similar positions in the past.

“We badly needed to win a close match like this. Because we were losing again and again from such situations. We lost many matches after getting close to victory. But today (Sunday) we were able to win so I feel very good,” Miraz said after the match on Sunday, reports news agency BSS.