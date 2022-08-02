Burl assault spoils Bangladesh’s party

Ryan Burl’s late assault spoiled Bangladesh’s efforts as Zimbabwe managed to post a challenging 156-8 in 20 overs in the series deciding third Twenty20 International at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Burl made 54 off 28 balls with the help of six sixes and two fours and Luke Jongwe played an affective knock of 35 off 20 balls to take Zimbabwe to a decent total after they were reduced to 55-5 at one point.

Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with identical figures of 2-28.