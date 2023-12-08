Phillips helps New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh

Bangladesh wiped out the eight-run deficit to reach 38-2 when bad light forced early stumps, with 37 overs remaining on the day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Opener Zakir Hasan was batting on 16 with Mominul Haque on nought.

Spinner Ajaz Patel removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for two in the first over and skipper Tim Southee took down his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hasan Shanto for 15.

Play resumed Friday after four sessions -- one in the morning -- were washed out because of rain with New Zealand trailing Bangladesh by 117 runs.