Hartley gets first Test wicket but India in control

Rahul, on 55, and Shreyas Iyer, on 34, were batting at lunch after the hosts lost overnight duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill inside the first hour of play.

Rahul reached his Test half-century with a single off Joe Root and kept up the flow in an unbeaten stand of 63 with Iyer.

Root opened the day for England with his spin bowling and took down Jaiswal on the fourth ball to silence a large and otherwise raucous home crowd that had swelled for the Republic Day national holiday.