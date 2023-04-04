Bangladesh will play attacking cricket in Test too: Miraz

"Our pacers thrived well in the ODI and T20 series. We have seen the wicket. The curator is trying to prepare a good wicket so that our batters, pacers and spinners can do well and play proper Test cricket. We are planning to form the side keeping that in mind,” he pointed out.

Miraz also stressed on to switch in Test format from the white-ball cricket as quicker as it is possible.

"We have to cope with the format as early as it is possible. The quicker we can do it, the better it is for us. And obviously the target is to win the game. We are not thinking about the margin. We have to play our best cricket, the rest will happen accordingly."

Despite playing against the team which is new to Test cricket, Bangladesh will come with the mindset of playing against a big team.