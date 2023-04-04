Bangladesh will play attacking cricket in Test too: Miraz

"Our pacers thrived well in the ODI and T20 series. We have seen the wicket. The curator is trying to prepare a good wicket so that our batters, pacers and spinners can do well and play proper Test cricket. We are planning to form the side keeping that in mind,” he pointed out.
Miraz also stressed on to switch in Test format from the white-ball cricket as quicker as it is possible.
"We have to cope with the format as early as it is possible. The quicker we can do it, the better it is for us. And obviously the target is to win the game. We are not thinking about the margin. We have to play our best cricket, the rest will happen accordingly."
Despite playing against the team which is new to Test cricket, Bangladesh will come with the mindset of playing against a big team.
"Every team has been trying to play attacking brand of cricket in modern day. Teams are trying to attack even in the Test format so obviously we'll try to do the same," Miraz said on Monday.
"There will be small technical changes since it is the longer format but the mindset will be aggressive. At the end of the day, scoring runs matters, no matter what the format is. If you can score 350-400 runs in 100 overs, it will be good for you and your team."
Bangladesh played all out cricket, popularly called as aggressive brand of cricket in ODI and T20 series too. Barring the third T20 which they lost seven wickets, the Tigers won the every match, creating some sort of records.
Ireland played only three Tests after elevating to the elite level of cricket in 2017. They played their last Test in 2019 and only four players survived from that Test. For the Bangladesh Test, they have included nine uncapped players, of whom three are yet to play first class cricket. Going by the performance of the two teams and the experience, it appears to be a one-sided affair.
However, Miraz refused to be relaxed as he said they would remain focused despite the lack of experience from the visitors in the longest format of the game.
"We cannot take Ireland lightly. We respect them. We will give our best," Miraz said.
"The confidence within this team, keeps us in a good position. Since we haven't won here for a while, it will be a good feeling if we can win."
He also informed that they want a sporting pitch where pacers and spinners will get same kind of advantage for the one-off Test against Ireland
''Many believe that we tend to prepare spin friendly pitch but we have a great pace attack at this moment. I think there will be opportunities for the pacers also," he said.