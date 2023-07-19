Bangladesh’s Asia Cup campaign to begin on 3 September

The forthcoming Asia Cup has been preponed by a day by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the revised itinerary and will begin on 30 August in Multan with the match between one of the hosts Pakistan and newcomers Nepal.

The date of the final has remained unchanged as it will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 17 August. Bangladesh are scheduled to start their campaign on 3 September at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to approve the revised itinerary, reports cricket website espncricinfo.