Mushfiqur Rahim along with Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has returned to Dhaka.

Mushfiq returned home yesterday after playing the match against Sri Lanka. He was planned to return to Dhaka due to family issues.

Bangladesh will play its next match against India in the Asia Cup on 15 September.

Both Mushfiq and Shakib are supposed to join the squad in Sri Lanka on 13 September.

*More to follow...