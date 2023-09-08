Mushfiq likely to return to Dhaka to be with expecting wife

Mushfiqur Rahim’s participation in this year’s Asia Cup could come to an abrupt end as the wicketkeeper-batter could return to Dhaka from Sri Lanka owing to a family emergency.

A source in the Bangladesh team informed that Mushfiq’s wife is about to give birth to their second child very soon. The batter has expressed his desire to be with his wife during this time to the team management and said that he needs to be in Dhaka by 12 September.