Mushfiq likely to return to Dhaka to be with expecting wife

Mushfiqur Rahim’s participation in this year’s Asia Cup could come to an abrupt end as the wicketkeeper-batter could return to Dhaka from Sri Lanka owing to a family emergency.
A source in the Bangladesh team informed that Mushfiq’s wife is about to give birth to their second child very soon. The batter has expressed his desire to be with his wife during this time to the team management and said that he needs to be in Dhaka by 12 September.
The team management has respected his wishes. However, it’s still uncertain whether they will bring anyone from Bangladesh to replace Mushfiq.
It will all depend on the outcome of the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match at the Ranasinghe Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. If Bangladesh lose that match, they will be out of contention of playing the final and will end their tournament with a match against India in Colombo on 15 September.
Bangladesh team had earlier lost Ebadot Hossain owing to an injury. Litton Das missed out the group-stage of the competition owing to illness but later returned ahead of the Super 4 to replace the injured Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Meanwhile, newly appointed assistant fielding coach Foisal Hossain has joined the team in Colombo on Thursday night.
The rest of the Asia Cup will take place in Colombo, where rain will be a looming threat. Rain was pouring down in the city on Thursday afternoon.
However, it hasn’t rained in Colombo on Friday morning. The Bangladesh team is scheduled to practice in Colombo later in the afternoon.