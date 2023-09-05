Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out of Asia Cup due to injury

“My journey in the Asia Cup 2023 ends here. I am suffering from a muscle tear and will not further play in the tournament. All the best wishes to my Bangladesh team for rest of the tournament. Returning home soon and will prepare for the World Cup InShaaAllah ” Shanto wrote in a Facebook post.

Najmul was in red-hot form and remains the highest scorer in the ongoing Asia Cup. Before scoring 104 against Afghanistan in the last match, he played a knock of 89 against Sri Lanka.