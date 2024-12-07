Australia zero in on victory over India after Head crunches 140

Travis Head blazed a sparkling 140 before Australia demolished India's top order to close in on victory in the day-night second Test on Saturday.

At stumps on day two the visitors were floundering at 128-5, still 29 runs adrift, after a fiery blast under the Adelaide Oval lights from Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.

Rishabh Pant was on 28 and Nitish Kumar Reddy 15 as the hosts eye their eighth straight pink-ball victory in Adelaide to level the five-Test series after being crushed by 295 runs in Perth.

Australia were all out just after tea for 337 after resuming on 86-1, with Head producing a typically flamboyant knock on his home ground in front of a big crowd.

Batting at five, he scored at almost a run a ball, slamming 17 fours and four sixes, while Marnus Labuschagne chipped in a gritty 64 to build a first-innings lead of 157.