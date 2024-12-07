Labuschagne, Head propel Australia into lead over India

Marnus Labuschagne roared back to form with a gritty 64 and Travis Head slammed an unbeaten 53 as Australia edged into the lead in the day-night second Test against India on Saturday.

In front of a big Adelaide Oval crowd, the hosts resumed on 86-1 in reply to India's 180 after weathering a torrid two hours on Friday for the loss of Usman Khawaja (13).

By the break on day two they had reached 191-4 with the dangerous Head accompanied by Mitchell Marsh on two.

Three wickets fell in an action-packed opening session, two to Jasprit Bumrah and one to Nitish Kumar Reddy.