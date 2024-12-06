Starc on fire as Australia rattle India in second Test

Mitchell Starc gave Australia a dream start Friday with a wicket from the first ball of the day-night second Test, then he took two more to put India on the ropes during an intimidating opening session.

Batting after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss on an overcast day, the visitors were 82-4 by the break at the Adelaide Oval.

Rishabh Pant was not-out four and Rohit on one after a barrage at the hands of Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.

India came into the clash riding high after a 295-run victory at the first Test in Perth, but Australia have a formidable record in Adelaide, winning all seven pink-ball Tests they have played at the venue.

India chose to retain Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers in preference to Rohit, who missed the first Test on paternity leave and came in at six.

But the plan backfired with a menacing Starc sensationally trapping Jaiswal lbw from a swinging first ball, with the left-armer's pumped-up celebration showing how much it meant.