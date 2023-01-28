Cricket

Liton, Rizwan fifties take Comilla to 165-2

Comilla Victorians openers Mohammad Rizwan and Liton Das in discussion during their innings against Khulna Tigers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 28 January, 2023Comilla Victorians Facebook page

Half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Liton Das took Comilla Victorians to a competitive 165-2 in 20 overs against Khulna Tigers in their match at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 28 January, 2023.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 54 off 47 balls after Liton made 50 off 42 deliveries as Comilla finished on a decent total after they were asked to bat first.

Off-spinner Nahidul Islam and pacer Wahab Riaz took one wicket each for Khulna.

Liton and Rizwan gave Comilla a steady start with a 65-run opening stand off 59 balls.

The partnership ended when Liton, after reaching his half-century in the previous delivery with a four from a reverse sweep, attempted a slog sweep off Nahid which went straight into the hands of Andrew Balbirnie.

Johnson Charles then gave the innings some much needed impetus with a brisk 39 off 22 balls, which included five sixes.

After Wahab dismissed Charles, it was Rizwan’s turn to take on the bowlers.

Rizwan, who was batting on 38 off 37 balls at one point, along with Khushdil Shah (13 not out off 11 balls) took 34 runs off the final three overs to take the total over 160.

