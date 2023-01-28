Liton, Rizwan fifties take Comilla to 165-2

Half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Liton Das took Comilla Victorians to a competitive 165-2 in 20 overs against Khulna Tigers in their match at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 28 January, 2023.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 54 off 47 balls after Liton made 50 off 42 deliveries as Comilla finished on a decent total after they were asked to bat first.

Off-spinner Nahidul Islam and pacer Wahab Riaz took one wicket each for Khulna.