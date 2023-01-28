Liton, Rizwan fifties take Comilla to 165-2

Liton and Rizwan gave Comilla a steady start with a 65-run opening stand off 59 balls.
The partnership ended when Liton, after reaching his half-century in the previous delivery with a four from a reverse sweep, attempted a slog sweep off Nahid which went straight into the hands of Andrew Balbirnie.
Johnson Charles then gave the innings some much needed impetus with a brisk 39 off 22 balls, which included five sixes.
After Wahab dismissed Charles, it was Rizwan’s turn to take on the bowlers.
Rizwan, who was batting on 38 off 37 balls at one point, along with Khushdil Shah (13 not out off 11 balls) took 34 runs off the final three overs to take the total over 160.