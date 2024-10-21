We’ve to do well really to win the Test: Taijul

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam believes that his side can win the first cricket Test match despite a batting debacle if they continue to put South Africa in pressure.

Taijul was the one who gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope to turn the table after an abysmal batting show which saw the Tigers bowled out for 106, their lowest in the first innings of a Test match on Day 1 on home soil.

The left-arm spinner then claimed 5-49 to help the side reduce South Africa to 140-6 and with the pitch showing a sign of deteriorating, Bangladesh can hope for the best.