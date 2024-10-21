1st Test
We’ve to do well really to win the Test: Taijul
Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam believes that his side can win the first cricket Test match despite a batting debacle if they continue to put South Africa in pressure.
Taijul was the one who gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope to turn the table after an abysmal batting show which saw the Tigers bowled out for 106, their lowest in the first innings of a Test match on Day 1 on home soil.
The left-arm spinner then claimed 5-49 to help the side reduce South Africa to 140-6 and with the pitch showing a sign of deteriorating, Bangladesh can hope for the best.
“To be honest, we did not get a good total (in the first innings). If we had scored around 220 or 250, the match would have been in our hands,” Taijul said after the first day’s play that saw 16 wickets falling.
“Maybe the match is still in our hands. But we have to do really well from here. We should play better in the next innings. I hope we will come back.”
Taijul in the process became only the second Bangladeshi bowler after Shakib Al Hasan to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the feat in his 48th Test and thus became the quickest one, going past Shakib who reached there in his 54th Test.
“I’m happy for the milestone I achieved. Many bowlers have 200 or 300-400 wickets. But we don’t play many Test matches. Still, I’m one of the Bangladeshi bowlers who have 200 wickets. I’m happy about this,” he added.
Even though South Africa pacers went on rampage in the morning session, Bangladesh knew Mirpur pitch always tended to favour the spinners. And Taijul proved as to why Bangladesh went with a three-pronged pace attack along with just one pacer.
Taijul said it is normal in International cricket that every team will prepare the wicket to their strengths.
“Wherever you go to play international cricket, the hosts will take the home advantage. We want to play good cricket. If we can play better cricket, we can get the result in our favour,” he said.
He also spoke on Shakib Al Hasan, who made him unavailable in this Test, saying that the ace allrounder’s absence won’t make any impact on the result.
“We have played without Shakib in the past. We have won a Test in New Zealand without him, and we have won at home without him,” Taijul said.
“You cannot play a cricketer for 50 years. Many players will come and go after playing 10 or 15 years or maybe 20 years. We have to accept it. Shakib is a great player, there is no doubt. We should hope that we will get more like him.”