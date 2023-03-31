Shamim hits maiden 50, Bangladesh bowled out for 124

Bangladesh saw the other side of the coin of their overtly aggressive approach in batting as they got bundled out for a meager 124 off 19.2 overs against Ireland in the third and final Twenty20 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

The pitch didn’t have any such demons other than a little turn on offer for the spinners. But it was the Bangladesh batters penchant to keep hitting boundaries no matter the situation that backfired for the Tigers after the same approach yielded them back to back 200-plus totals in the previous two games.

Shamim Hossain was the best batter on display as his fighting 51 off 42 balls took Bangladesh over the 100-run-mark and in with a hint of a chance to defend this lowly total.