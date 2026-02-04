Politics in cricket: Mustafiz loses Tk 90m, ICC stands to lose Tk 60b

So who has gained from all this? Bangladeshi fans will be denied the chance to watch their team at the T20 World Cup. Indian and Pakistani fans will miss out on the most anticipated fixture of all, an India–Pakistan clash.

In fact, no supporters anywhere will get to watch that match. Yet because it involves India and Pakistan, their fans are likely to feel the loss most keenly. Once again, the “goals” have been scored squarely into one’s own net.

Some might point to Scotland and argue that they have benefited. Indeed, on paper and in the history books, Scotland have gained by replacing Bangladesh in the World Cup. But is this how they would have wanted to qualify? Does any team aspire to play in a World Cup without earning its place through the prescribed qualification process?

Cricket Scotland’s chief executive, Trudy Lindblade, made this abundantly clear, “We never wanted to go to the World Cup this way. There is a proper qualification process. No team wants to play or be invited through such a route.”

Let us rewind once more. A single player is dropped from a domestic league in one country. Gradually, the repercussions draw three nations into disputes surrounding a global tournament like the World Cup. If anyone now invokes the familiar maxim ‘keep politics out of sport’, Aristotle’s observation seems particularly apt: man is by nature a political animal.