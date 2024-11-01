New Zealand 192-6 after Jadeja strikes for India

But he fell to left-arm spinner Jadeja in the afternoon and at the break Daryl Mitchell had struggled to 53 in the Mumbai heat, with Ish Sodhi for company with one.

Spinner Washington Sundar took two early wickets before Young put on a stubborn 87-run fourth-wicket stand with Mitchell.

Young reached his fifty soon after lunch with a straight six off Sundar.

Jadeja eventually got Young caught at slip and struck again in the space of four deliveries when wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was bowled for a duck.