Shakib, Liton, Taskin, Afif listed in IPL 2023 auction

Out of them, only Shakib has previously played in the cash-rich league.
Bangladesh’s ace all-rounder has played 71 matches in the IPL for two franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The all-rounder’s record in the IPL, however, is average at best with him scoring 793 runs with two fifties and claiming 63 wickets.
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is already set to feature in the 2023 season of the IPL after his franchise Delhi Capitals retained his services for the upcoming edition.
The IPL 2023 Auction is set to take place in Kochi with a total of 405 cricketers up for grabs.
Teams have shortlisted 369 players from the original list of 991, and an additional 36 players have been requested. All 405 players will be presented at the auction.