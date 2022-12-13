Shakib, Liton, Taskin, Afif listed in IPL 2023 auction

Four Bangladeshi cricketers have been listed for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player auction which will take place on 23 December in Kochi, India, reports news agency UNB.

The four players are – Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Afif Hossain and Taskin Ahmed.

Shakib's base price at Rs 15 million (Tk 18.8 million) is the highest of the four Bangladeshis.

Liton, Afif and Taskin have the same base price of Rs five million (Tk 6.263 million).