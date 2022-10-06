Thailand stun Pakistan in biggest upset of Asia Cup

However, Thailand lost a few quick wickets and when Chantam was finally dismissed for a marvelous innings that was laced with five fours and two sixes they were 105-6 in 18.4 overs.

Thailand needed 10 off the last over and Rosenan Kanoh proved to be their saviour scoring nine off just five balls including the all-important boundary in the final over.

Earlier in the day after winning the toss Pakistan posted 115-6 with opener Sidra Ameen scoring 56 off 64 deliveries.