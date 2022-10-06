Thailand stun Pakistan in biggest upset of Asia Cup

Thailand women made a good start chasing the lowly score as Nannapat Koncharoenkai, who scored 13, and Chantam made a 40-run opening stand in 8.3 overs.
Thailand lost another wicket in the same over but Chantam continued her onslaught and added 41 crucial runs with skipper Naruemol Chaiwai (17) in the third wicket stand to put her side in a vantage position.
However, Thailand lost a few quick wickets and when Chantam was finally dismissed for a marvelous innings that was laced with five fours and two sixes they were 105-6 in 18.4 overs.
Thailand needed 10 off the last over and Rosenan Kanoh proved to be their saviour scoring nine off just five balls including the all-important boundary in the final over.
Earlier in the day after winning the toss Pakistan posted 115-6 with opener Sidra Ameen scoring 56 off 64 deliveries.