Williamson wants New Zealand to learn from India defeat in final

Williamson hoped the 44-run loss to India in Dubai last Sunday would allow them to iron out past mistakes.

“India are an outstanding team and playing really well,” said Williamson.

“So, look, it’s important we try and take away some learnings from that last game. Park this match, and in a final, anything can happen.

“And it was a great atmosphere last game and I’m sure it’ll be a good one again.”

Williamson admitted conditions in Dubai, where the top score is India’s 267-6 in their semi-final win over Australia, are markedly different to those in Pakistan, which has witnessed eight scores of over 300.

“The conditions are different, so it’s important that we try and take away some of those positives and be nice and clear in how we’re trying to operate come the final,” said Williamson.