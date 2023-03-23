Hasan claims maiden fifer as Bangladesh skittle Ireland for 101

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as the Tiger pace trio decimated Ireland in the third One-Day International (ODI), bowling them out for just 101 in 28.1 overs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Hasan finished with 5-32 while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took three and two wickets respectively, after Ireland asked Bangladesh to bowl first, a decision they must be ruing right now.

For the Irish, only Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker showed some fight, which allowed the visitors to somehow cross the 100-run mark.