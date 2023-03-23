Cricket

3rd ODI

Hasan claims maiden fifer as Bangladesh skittle Ireland for 101

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIsShamsul Hoque

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as the Tiger pace trio decimated Ireland in the third One-Day International (ODI), bowling them out for just 101 in 28.1 overs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Hasan finished with 5-32 while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took three and two wickets respectively, after Ireland asked Bangladesh to bowl first, a decision they must be ruing right now.

For the Irish, only Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker showed some fight, which allowed the visitors to somehow cross the 100-run mark.

Hasan started the rout with a fiery opening spell which yielded three wickets.

Hasan opened the bowling alongside Taskin and relentlessly tested the Irish openers in his initial overs.

Their persistence paid off in the fifth over, when he got Stephen Doheny caught behind for eight off 21 balls.

Hasan then trapped Paul Stirling (seven off 12 balls) and Harry Tector (0) caught leg before wicket in the same over to reduce Ireland to 22-3 inside nine overs.

Taskin then worsened Ireland’s situation, dismissing skipper Andrew Balbirnie (six off 18 balls) in the following over, inducing a catch to Najmul Hossain Shanto at first slip.

Ireland were teetering on 26-4 and staring at potentially their lowest ever total in ODIs when Campher and Lorcan Tucker joined hands. The duo stopped the free fall of wickets and added 42 runs for the fifth wicket.

But just when the tourists were looking a bit settled, Ebadot disrupted their progress with a double strike.

Ebadot bowled a vicious in-swinging fuller length delivery that evaded the inside edge of Tucker’s bat and struck him on the foot.

The on-field umpire was quick to signal out, which the Irish batter reviewed unsuccessfully.

In the very next ball, Ebadot beat George Dockrell by sheer pace and shattered his stumps.

Taskin then dismissed Andy McBrine (one off seven balls) and Mark Adair (0) in space of three deliveries to reduce Ireland to 79-8.

Campher took Ireland close to the 100-run mark, before an ill-fated attempt at a pull shot against Hasan, which went straight to Hasan.

Hasan trapped Grahan Hume LBW to complete his five-wicket and to end Ireland's misery.

Bangladesh now need to score 102 to win the series 2-0.

