‘I want to be Nahid Rana of Bangladesh’

New sensation Nahid Rana, who hogged the limelight with his express pace, wants the cricket world to know him as simply Nahid Rana of Bangladesh.

The 21-year-old Nahid Rana sprung a surprise when he terrorised Pakistan batters with raw pace, something which the cricket world is not used to seeing from a Bangladeshi pacer.

He was the quickest bowler from both sides and after hitting the speed of 149.9 km per hour twice in the series, he finally broke the 150 kmph barrier in the second Test, clocking 152 kmph.

"I don't want to be like anyone else, I am Rana, Nahid Rana. I want to be known as Nahid Rana from Bangladesh," the lanky pacer said in a video posted on social media by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.