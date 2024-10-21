Bangladesh in tatters losing six wickets before lunch

Bangladesh lost six wickets at the lunch of day one, opting to bat first in the Dhaka Test against South Africa on Monday.

At lunch on day one, Mahmudul Hasan Joy was not out for 16, and Bangladesh were at 60 for 6 wickets.

Wiaan Mulder, the right-arm pacer, bagged three wickets including the ones of Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Shadman Islam failed to form a solid foundation in this match. In the second over of the innings, he fell to Wiaan Mulder without scoring.

