Dhaka Test
Bangladesh in tatters losing six wickets before lunch
Bangladesh lost six wickets at the lunch of day one, opting to bat first in the Dhaka Test against South Africa on Monday.
At lunch on day one, Mahmudul Hasan Joy was not out for 16, and Bangladesh were at 60 for 6 wickets.
Wiaan Mulder, the right-arm pacer, bagged three wickets including the ones of Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Shadman Islam failed to form a solid foundation in this match. In the second over of the innings, he fell to Wiaan Mulder without scoring.
The right-arm pacer also bagged the wickets of Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto, all fell in the first half hour of the match.
Bangladesh lost three wickets for just 21 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim was responsible for guiding the team and building the innings. But he fell by a wonderful delivery from Kagiso Rabada, scoring 11 runs.
After them, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also failed to impress. Mehidy was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj.
Bangladesh made three changes to their playing XI that faced India in the Kanpur Test, adding Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jaker Ali Anik and Nayeem Hasan, replacing Shakib Al Hasan, Zakir Hasan and Khaled Ahmed.
Bangladesh never won a Test match against South Africa despite meeting 14 times before this series.