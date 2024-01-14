Jaiswal, Dube help India crush Afghanistan to clinch T20 series

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube smashed half-centuries as India thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets to clinch the series in the second Twenty20 international in Indore on Sunday.

Jaiswal, who hit 68 off 34 balls, returned to the team along with star batsman Virat Kohli after the two missed the opening win of the three-match series.

Jaiswal put on key partnerships including 92-run stand with left-handed partner Dube, who hit an unbeaten 63, as India chased down their victory target with 26 balls to spare and take an unbeatable 2-0 lead.

