Bangladesh recover from early blows as Tanzid hits fifty before lunch

Bangladesh recovered from a disastrous start to reach 91-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, with opener Tanzid Hasan scoring an unbeaten half-century.

Bangladesh lost three wickets for just 22 runs after electing to bat in Johannesburg, but Tanzid and Towhid Hridoy steadied the innings with a 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Tanzid remained unbeaten on 51, while Hridoy was batting on 23 at the interval.