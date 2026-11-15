Johannesburg Test
Bangladesh recover from early blows as Tanzid hits fifty before lunch
Bangladesh recovered from a disastrous start to reach 91-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, with opener Tanzid Hasan scoring an unbeaten half-century.
Bangladesh lost three wickets for just 22 runs after electing to bat in Johannesburg, but Tanzid and Towhid Hridoy steadied the innings with a 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Tanzid remained unbeaten on 51, while Hridoy was batting on 23 at the interval.
Tanzid, who also scored a century against Australia in Darwin, registered his second Test fifty. He had struggled for runs in his previous five innings but found his form with some impressive strokes, despite surviving a couple of close calls.
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada dealt Bangladesh an early triple blow, taking all three wickets to fall.
On his Test debut, opener Mahfizul Islam was dismissed off the very first ball of the match, caught by Marco Jansen at gully. Mominul Haque followed shortly afterwards, caught behind off Rabada for seven.
Captain Najmul Hossain was the third to depart, bowled by Rabada for four after failing to negotiate a full-length delivery that swung back into him.
Bangladesh were reduced to 22-3 in nine overs before Tanzid and Hridoy began the recovery.
The pair also survived a couple of close calls towards the end of the morning session. Tanzid edged a delivery from Marco Jansen towards point, where Aiden Markram got a hand to the ball but could not hold on to the catch. Hridoy also survived a chance at third slip off Wiaan Mulder.
Bangladesh 91-3 (26 overs) at lunch
Tanzid 51*, Hridoy 23*
Kagiso Rabada 16/3