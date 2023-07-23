BCB declares Tk 3.5m cash prize for Bangladesh women’s team

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a cash reward of Tk 3.5 million (Tk 35 lakh) for the Bangladesh women’s cricket team and its coaching staff for their performance against their Indian counterparts in the bilateral series at home, which concluded on Saturday.
BCB president Nazmul Hassan announced it to the media after a meeting with the women’s team at their team hotel on Sunday.
“Usually, we give bonuses for series wins. This time although we didn’t win the series, we won the first ODI against India. They also tied the last match. We also saw a century, a number of girls performed really well. We have allotted Tk 2.5 million (Tk 25 lakh) for all cricketers, and we have also allotted prizes for individuals who have performed well like for the centurion (Fargana Hoque) we have allotted Tk 200,00 separately. All in all, I think the total amount is Tk 3.5 million (Tk 35 lakh).”
Nazmul also said that the board is changing its approach towards the women’s cricket “It’s true that we didn’t put too much emphasis on women’s cricket. From now on, we will give it the highest priority.”
All matches of the Bangladesh-India series took place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The BCB president also said that board plans to continue hosting women’s team games at the venue. He also hinted at staging a women’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
The shocking actions of the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur after the third ODI also came up in the press conference. Nazmul, however, didn’t want to speak on the matter, “I don’t want to say anything on the matter. There are umpires, match referees and the ICC. They will look into it. But I’ve told our girls to never act in this way.”