Harmanpreet outburst against umpiring crosses all limits

Usually, the prize giving ceremony after a women’s team match is a low key affair. Only the cricketers from both teams are present alongside one or two guests, who are there to handover the prizes, not too different from what happens after matches in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

But on Saturday the scenes at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur were a bit different after the last match of the Bangladesh-India Women’s One-Day International (WODI) series. The match ended in a tie and the three-match series ended 1-1. Those were the cricketing reasons behind the buzz in the prize giving ceremony. There were also some reasons unrelated to cricket, which left a sour taste in the mouths of everyone present at the Mirpur stadium on Saturday afternoon.