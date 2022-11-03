Haris replaces injured Zaman for Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Pakistan on Thursday called up batting all-rounder Mohammad Haris to replace the injured Fakhar Zaman just hours before they face South Africa in Sydney with their T20 World Cup hopes on the line.
Haris, who can also bowl off spin and keep wicket, was approved as a replacement by the event's technical committee after Zaman was ruled out of the tournament with posterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.
Haris has made four one-day international appearances for Pakistan, with a top score of six against the West Indies in Multan in June this year.
Pakistan face South Africa at the Sydney Cricket ground later Thursday needing to win to keep their faint hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.