South Africa crush Bangladesh by seven wickets

Tony de Zorzi top scored with a quickfire 41 off 52 balls, hitting seven fours.

Fellow opener and stand-in captain Aiden Markram was first to go, bowled by Taijul for 20.

De Zorzi departed in the 16th over trying to play a big shot over long-on, caught by Hasan Mahmud.

David Bedingham was third out caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Tristan Stubbs, unbeaten on 30, ensured there were no further alarms.

Rabada finished with 9-72 in the match, having become the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets during the first innings.